Angelina Jolie ‘so consumed by hatred for Brad Pitt’ that her kids are suffering now

Angelina Jolie’s ongoing legal disputes with ex-husband Brad Pitt have reportedly left her “so consumed by hatred” and tense, per insiders. Angelina Jolie feels anxious as her daughter Shiloh, 18, prepares for independence while pursuing dance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The Original Sin star is said to be struggling with frustration and “lashing out at staff – and her kids!”

“She's always been a fiery, formidable character, and all this stuff with Brad has tested her patience,” an insider told Radar Online. “The household staff is walking around on eggshells. She's not afraid to chew people out and tell them they're messing up.”

Court ruled in Jolie's favor in Château Miraval case

While their split continues to make headlines, Jolie scored a legal victory in her battle with Pitt over the sale of her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval.

Brangelina once jointly owned the estate, but Jolie sold her shares to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, and “unhappy” Pitt challenged that in court. On November 25, a judge ruled that Pitt must provide documents and communications that Jolie alleges will prove he concealed allegations of domestic abuse.

The former couple’s marriage ended in 2016 following an alleged altercation on a private jet involving their eldest son, Maddox, who was 15 at the time. Though Pitt was cleared of wrongdoing by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, Jolie has accused him of a “history of physical abuse.”

Insiders reveal Jolie’s strict parenting

Despite her legal win, insiders say, “You don't want to be around her on one of her late nights when she's blown a fuse.”

“When it comes to her kids, she's being as nice as she can” the insider noted. “They're the apple of her eye, but she's tougher on them than people might think.”

The actress expects her six children to help with chores, stay physically active, and remain diligent in their responsibilities. “She wants them to be cautious about who they hang around with. She's very strict, but it's coming from a place of love,” the insider told Radar Online.

Still, the source added that Jolie’s children are “happy to get a break when she's in one of her moods”. Since 2017, Jolie and her family have lived in a sprawling 11,000-square-foot home in Los Feliz.