Anne Burrell’s final Worst Cooks in America season set to release next month

The final season of ‘Worst Cooks in America’ will be hosted by Anne Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini. Food Network will air the final season of Worst Cooks in America featuring Anne Burrell on July 28. As reported by Variety, the new season, titled Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, features performers who are confident on stage but lost in the kitchen. The show, hosted by Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini, will see these recruits attempt to cook their way out of disaster. File photo of Anne Burrell (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

New season brings performers to the kitchen

The Worst Cooks in America season opens with the contestants preparing their signature dish. Later, they are challenged to recreate the chefs’ version of a “winner winner chicken dinner.” Those who manage well move forward. The others face elimination. Throughout the season, they will also try their hand at restaurant classics, international dishes, and the Remote Control Chef task.

Food Network sets programming tribute

Burrell passed away on June 17 in Brooklyn. She was 55. Known for her role on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and as a longtime co-host of Worst Cooks in America, she was a popular face on the network.

Food Network will also air a programming tribute block on June 25 from 10 p.m. ET/PT. It begins with an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games featuring Burrell along with Eric Greenspan, Jet Tila, and Marcel Vigneron. The chefs take on several rounds of unusual ingredient challenges and a final A-list dinner test.

Highlighting Anne Burrell's impact

At 11 p.m., the network airs Worst Cooks in America: Worst of the Worst, a countdown of the 15 most memorable bad dishes on the show. Among them are overly spicy meals, bizarre ingredient combinations, and a dish that reportedly included a lost fake nail.

The tribute continues at 11:30 p.m. with Worst Cooks in America: Boot Camp Diaries. This episode explores life inside the show’s boot camp. Fans will see recruits deal with kitchen fires, poor knife handling, and mysterious ingredients. The chef mentors try to teach the basics while keeping the camp from going up in flames.

Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety, “Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans. With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond.”

FAQs:

What is the title of Anne Burrell’s final season?

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible.

When will the new season premiere?

It premieres Monday, July 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

What is featured in the June 25 tribute?

Three encore specials including Guy’s Grocery Games and Worst Cooks in America episodes.

Who co-hosted the final season with Burrell?

Chef Gabe Bertaccini co-hosted the final season with Burrell.