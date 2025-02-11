Armie Hammer admits he was horrible to women but never did illegal things: ‘People were like my bags of dope with skin’

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer isn't really making things better for him. His latest choice of words to explain how we was indeed not the nicest to women he's been with in the past, didn't go down well with many. He admitted that he would lovebomb and then ditch women, using people as his personal play things. Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)

'Nothing illegal'

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Hammer said, "I'm very quick to admit that I was selfish, and inconsiderate, and an a--hole, and a cad, and I used people to make me feel better."

The actor, 38, continued: “People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I'm going to throw everything into this, and we're going to have this whirlwind romance, and I'm going to whisk you up, and we're going to go on trips, and we're going to do all this, and then I'm going to bring you home and I'm going to go, 'Thanks so much, that was great,' and then I'm going to move on.”

Hammer admitted to "love bombing" women—showering them with attention before abruptly cutting ties and moving on. “I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else,” he explained. “And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I’m not angry. A--hole behavior, there’s no way around that… Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a dick. That’s not illegal.”

The internet was ‘weirded out’ by the 'bags of dope with skin' wording. “I wish he'd just say, “Let me be in your movie or I'll eat you,” read a tweet. ”'People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them' Translation: 'Oh look at me, I'm the biggest fk'n a**hole you'll ever meet.'"

What happened with Armie Hammer?

Armie Hammer’s downfall began in early 2021 when leaked text messages led to multiple accusations, including a serious rape allegation.

While he maintained that all his relationships were consensual, he admitted to being emotionally abusive. Despite the backlash, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to press charges in 2023 due to insufficient evidence.

Now, Hammer is preparing for a comeback with Frontier Crucible, a Western directed by Travis Mills and produced by Dallas Sonnier. Set in 1870s Arizona, the film follows an ex-soldier who joins forces with outlaws and a couple struggling to survive the harsh frontier.

Armie Hammer has starred in films like The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Death on the Nile.