Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thanksgiving disrupted by bomb threat at his apartment

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Thanksgiving was disturbed by law enforcement as they swept through his apartment. TMZ reports suggested that the Los Angeles Police Department landed at the actor’s home after they received a distress call. The call had reported that a bomb had been placed in Schwarzenegger's mailbox at his home. However, it turned out to be a false alarm. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thanksgiving was interrupted by police responding to a bomb threat at his apartment. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo(REUTERS)

Schwarzenegger's home swatted by LAPD

Sourced revealed to the news outlet that the police had a conversation with the Terminator actor’s security staff and claimed that it would be a task for anyone to install a bomb near his home given there is 24-hour security and video surveillance in the place. These were set up by the actor to ensure the safety of him and his family.

When the police arrived at Schwarzenegger's home, the actor was not present there as he was at the gym and was expected to join the family later for the holiday dinner. So far no arrests have been made by the LAPD in connection with the bomb threat or the reporting call. However, the Hollywood actor’s reps stated that he is “grateful” to the police department who are investigating the situation.

Recent similar celeb threats

An increasing trend has been noticed with the high profile celebrities. Earlier in the week, recently elected president Donald Trump revealed that several members of his cabinet received such threats. This included Congressman Matt Gaetz’s home was visited by the bomb squad to investigate after the threat, as reported by Complex.

Even members of the Democratic Party have been targeted by swatting incidents. One of the most dramatic occurred earlier this year when a false 911 call was made reporting a fire at the White House with someone trapped inside. Firefighters and emergency services responded quickly in the early hours, only to discover that the call was a hoax, causing unnecessary panic and a wasted emergency response.