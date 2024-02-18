BAFTA Awards 2024: When and where to watch, red carpet, live streaming, time, venue, and more

Are you prepared for the glamour of the red carpet? It's time for the BAFTA Film Awards! Today, February 18th marks the 77th ceremony celebrating excellence in British and international cinema. This prestigious event recognizes outstanding achievements in filmmaking worldwide, with particular attention given to British productions. The award show's nominees have sparked discussions, raising questions about who made the list and who didn't. Here's how you can livestream the event from home. The BAFTA ceremony will be held on February 18.

When is BAFTA Awards 2024?

The 2024 BAFTA Awards are scheduled to be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18th, starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Weekend OTT watch: Oppenheimer, Thanksgiving, Iron Claw, every new movie landing on Netflix, Peacock

Where to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 red carpet

The BAFTA red carpet rolls out online for U.S. viewers! Starting at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be keeping you entertained on the BAFTA YouTube channel with interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses of your favorite stars before the awards begin.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sparks Asean discord with reported exclusivity deal in Singapore

How to watch the 2024 BAFTA online

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and air on the BBC on February 18. However, viewers outside the UK can tune in to the event on BritBox International.

BritBox subscription

BritBox is currently offering an exclusive deal for just $9 for three months, which is 67% less than the regular price of $8.99 a month.

Who is hosting the 2024 BAFTA Awards

Star of Good Omens and The Doctor Who David Tennant will host the event this year. Earlier, Tennant said, "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

Major nominations for 2024 BAFTA Awards