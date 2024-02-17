Weekend OTT watch: Oppenheimer, Thanksgiving, Iron Claw, every new movie landing on Netflix, Peacock

Hey, streamers! This weekend, get ready for loads of new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Peacock. Interested in history? Check out Oppenheimer on Peacock, exploring the life of the father of the atomic bomb. Feeling brave? Watch Thanksgiving on Netflix, one of the scariest films of 2023. Or perhaps wrestling drama piques your interest? Then jump into the ring with Iron Claw. Here is every new show arriving on your OTT screen soon. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)(AP)

Oppenheimer OTT release date

As Oscars 2024 approaches, Christopher Nolan’s award-winning film is taking a digital route. Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh , Robert Downey Jr., etc is entering the OTT library of Peacock. The film follows Oppenheimer's time at a secret research facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico, during World War II, and explores his troubled reputation and downfall in the aftermath of the war.

New on Netflix

Netflix is dropping one of 2023's critically acclaimed nightmares directly into your living room. Be prepared for chills, thrills, and maybe even a few hidden blankets, because this movie isn't just spooky, it's bone-chillingly terrifying. Starring Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and Gina Gershon in the lead roles the film Eli Roth will start streaming this weekend.

Players

With Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis in starring roles, Players, directed by Trish Sie, offers a delightful escape this weekend. The romantic comedy centers on Gina's character, a sports writer in New York City, who assists her best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) in executing a series of hookup plans.

The iron claw on OTT

Sean Durkin's wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw, which depicts the story of the Von Erich brothers, is now hitting VOD platforms this weekend. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson, the film is now ready for rental on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu.

The Color Purple to start streaming on Max

The 1982 novel by Alice Walker, which became the inspiration for the popular musical The Color Purple, follows the story of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a woman stuck in an abusive marriage and estranged from her sister and kids. The production, which stars Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson, is currently accessible digitally on Max.

New on Prime Video

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters, created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, serve as the inspiration for the 2023 American animated superhero movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon.

Dark Harvest

Dark Harvest, a 2023 American fantasy horror film helmed by David Slade and penned by Michael Gilio, draws inspiration from Norman Partridge's 2006 novel of the same name.

This is me….Now: A Love Story

Ben Affleck, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Lopez are featured in the musical video, which documents the singer and actor's well-publicized romantic history, including her relationships and healing journey.