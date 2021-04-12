IND USA
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were remembered at the BAFTA awards ceremony.
BAFTAs honour Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in In Memorium segment, fans grow emotional

  • British Academy Film Awards paid tribute to late Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan during Sunday's ceremony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST

The 74th British Academy Film Awards paid tributes to late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their In Memorium segment during Sunday night's ceremony. The Indian actors died last year in April.

Emotional fans took to social media to express their feelings on seeing the two get honoured by the academy. "So saddened to see that wonderful actor Irrfan Khan died this year. He was terrific in The Lunchbox a few years ago. Wonderful actor," wrote a fan. "My heart when seeing Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor is the memoriam segment," wrote another.


Irrfan died on April 29 last after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. A day later, Rishi died of cancer.

Other stars honoured at the ceremony included George Segal, Sean Connery, Yaphet Kotto, Barbara Windsor, Olivia de Havilland, Alan Parker, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Christopher Plummer and Chadwick Boseman as well.

A few fans also expressed disappointment at late Game of Thrones actor Diana Rigg not getting included in the segment. Explaining her absence, the academy tweeted, "Diana Rigg features in our online records. We also want to honour her for her most influential work in TV and so she will be included in the next Television Awards broadcast."

Also read: BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh Gourav loses Best Actor honour to Anthony Hopkins. Complete list of winners

At the ceremony, Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became the second woman, and the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. Nomadland also took the cinematography prize. Anthony Hopkins took home the best actor award for The Father.

Presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the winners from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but recipients accepted their honours remotely, and there was no black-tie audience to cheer them on.

