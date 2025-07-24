Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 trailer: Release date, where to watch, surprise cameos and more

Comedy Central has officially announced the premiere date for Season 3 of the Beavis and Butt-Head revival, with the iconic duo set to return on September 3, 2025. This marks a significant move for the franchise as it transitions from Paramount+ to Comedy Central, signalling a broader push to bring the animated series back to its cable roots, reported Variety. Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 is coming to Comedy Central this fall(Paramount+)

Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 trailer teases Metallica cameo

Paramount has also dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season, which featured a dream sequence where the notorious pair encounter heavy metal band Metallica.

The bizarre moment sees Beavis and Butt-Head casually ask how much it would cost to buy the band: before accidentally hurling a gold bar at James Hetfield’s head.

The new season continued the show’s classic formula of absurd humor and commentary on adolescence and pop culture, now in a more nostalgic cable-TV setting.

From MTV to Paramount+ to Comedy Central

Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head first aired on MTV in 1993, quickly becoming a cult favorite known for its crude humor and cultural satire. After originally ending in 1997, the series saw a short revival in 2011, followed by another successful reboot on Paramount+ in 2022, the Variety report stated.

The third season now marks the 11th overall and will come as a part of a larger animated revival trend for Judge, who is also reviving King of the Hill with a new season on Hulu.

Beavis and Butt-Head invade Call of Duty

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally shocking announcement, Beavis and Butt-Head were set to appear as operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. The special bundle, according to an earlier Forbes report, was launched in July and would have allowed users to unleash their inner Cornholio in combat: potentially to the annoyance of realism-focused fans.

Forbes report stated that some games were onboard and said the crossover would be ‘hilarious’ others argued it broke immersion in the game rooted in military combat. The community reportedly proposed the game developers provide a toggle to switch off exaggerated skins and voices.

FAQs:

Q: Will there be a Season 3 of The New Beavis and Butt-Head?

A: Yes. Season 3 premieres on September 3, 2025, on Comedy Central.

Q: Are Beavis and Butt-Head coming back in 2025?

A: Yes, they return with a brand-new season and additional appearances in Call of Duty.

Q: Where can I watch the new Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3?

A: Season 3 will be available on Comedy Central. Previous seasons are on Paramount+.

Q: What is Beavis’s last name?

A: Beavis’s full name is never officially revealed in the series.