Ben Affleck ‘can stuff his face with whatever he wants now’ and Jennifer Lopez can't do a thing

Ben Affleck is reportedly smashing his favourite comfort foods now that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez has ended. Ben Affleck embraces fast food after split from J Lo, enjoying dietary freedom.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sources suggest that during their time together, Lopez maintained strict control over Affleck’s diet and barred him from consuming fast food, candy, and sugary drinks. However, since their split, the actor appears to be fully gorging on less-than-healthy eating habits once again.

“(Affleck) loves McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Starbucks coffee drinks and treats,” an insider close to the couple told Radar Online.

“When he got back with Jennifer, Ben felt deprived of his favourite foods and snacks and sodas. That's why he looked so grumpy all the time. He was in total withdrawal. He missed his grease and sugar rush. But now that (Lopez) is finally gone, he can go to town and put his stomach through the kind of workout only he can appreciate.”

“Ben can stuff his face with whatever he wants now, and Jennifer can't do a thing about it – because she's clear across town,” the source added.

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend uncomfortable with Affleck's growing presence

Notably, following the divorce, Affleck has been spending more time with his first wife, Jennifer Garner. The exes, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children, have been seen together frequently, sparking mixed reactions.

“(Affleck) never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away,” another source told Radar Online earlier.

However, Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly less than thrilled about the dynamic. “Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them, like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel,” another source told the American outlet.

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship.”