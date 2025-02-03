Ben Affleck ‘has had a crush’ on Jessica Alba even when married to Jennifer Lopez: ‘Its been a well-kept secret…’

Fresh off his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is reportedly setting his sights on a new leading lady—Jessica Alba. Sources told RadarOnline, that Affleck, who is preparing for the finalisation of his split from the singer had a long-time crush on Alba even while married to the singer. Now that Alba is back in the dating scene after announcing her separation from Cash Warren, this potential new romance seems to be heating up. Ben Affleck, recently divorced from Jennifer Lopez, is reportedly interested in Jessica Alba, who is also newly single after her split from Cash Warren.((Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, AFP))

Also Read: Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon tears up, pleads 'not a racist' amid backlash over controversial tweets

Ben Affleck’s ‘longstanding’ crush on Alba

The source told the media outlet, “It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago.” The insider continued, “In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating…until now. They have a strong connection and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.”

They added, “With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish."

The Batman actor recently finalised the divorce settlement with Lopez on January 20. After their initial split, Affleck was rumoured to be seeing the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kick Kennedy after they were spotted spending a lot of time together. However, he quickly shut down all the related rumours.

Also Read: DEA chief Derek Maltz seeks Taylor Swift's help to raise awareness about ‘dangers of drugs’

Jessica Alba’s split from Warren

Although news of Alba’s divorce from Cash Warren only broke in January, sources suggest that their relationship had been unravelling for some time. The couple, who had been together for 16 years, reportedly grew apart before officially announcing their separation. She confirmed the news on Instagram, as she wrote, “I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years,” adding, “both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.”

She continued, “I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family."

Alba added that she and Warren’s children remain their “highest priority.”