Bianca Censori fans left shocked as her old photos go viral: ‘Hard to believe’

Newly resurfaced photos of Bianca Censori, now known globally as Kanye West’s wife and fashion muse, have taken the internet by storm. The pictures obtained by TMZ date back to 2021 and show Censori in simple and modest outfits. File photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.(REUTERS)

Bianca Censori's old photos spark debate online

In the now-viral photos, the 30-year-old is seen sporting long dark hair and subtle makeup. She lived in Australia at the time, where she was modelling part-time for a friend’s small clothing brand and building her career as a successful architect and senior designer at Yeezy.

Since marrying Kanye West in a secret ceremony in early 2023, Censori has undergone a radical transformation, according to another Marca report. Her current look is replete with outfits made by sheer fabrics, sculptural silhouettes, and NSFW styling: a stark contrast from the understated vibe she carried in the earlier photographs.

Also read: Bianca Censori's nearly nude pictures shot by husband Kanye West trigger outrage; ‘You are a lost soul’

Shortly after TMZ shared Censori's old photos, her fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. While some users sided with Ye and said his stylistic influence did her good, others were surprised to see her pictures.

“Bianca Censori looked nearly unrecognizable before becoming Kanye West’s muse,” a user wrote, adding that, “The photos reveal a stark contrast to her current bold image”. “She got the upgrade of the century,” one more user said. Yet another opined, “Hard to believe it's the same person, the glow-up is wild. Bianca's evolution is a masterclass in reinvention.”

Kanye and Bianca’s wedding

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship became public in 2023 when they were first spotted together in Beverly Hills. The relationship quickly drew media attention due to its fast pace and West’s history with Kim Kardashian.

Through 2023, the couple made headlines with public appearances, including a viral moment at the Grammy Awards and a vacation together, while facing criticism over Censori’s revealing outfits and West’s reportedly controlling behavior.

Concerns escalated in November 2023 when Censori’s friends allegedly staged an intervention. By October 2024, rumors of an impending divorce surfaced, and reports stated that Kanye confirmed their split in a song earlier this year.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Bianca Censori?

A: Bianca Censori is an architect and designer who currently works with Kanye West’s fashion brand, Yeezy. She secretly married Kanye in early 2023.

Q2: What did Bianca look like before Kanye West?

A: In old photos from 2021, she had long dark hair, minimal makeup, and dressed modestly, a stark contrast to her current edgy and revealing style.

Q3: Did Kanye West change Bianca Censori’s image?

A: While many believe Kanye played a role in reshaping her style, others argue she may be choosing this path herself.

Q4: Why are fans reacting strongly to her old photos?

A: The dramatic difference in appearance has shocked fans, prompting discussions about celebrity influence, identity, and personal freedom.

Q5: Is Bianca Censori still working as an architect?

A: Yes, she is still involved in design work and remains connected to Yeezy, Kanye’s fashion brand.