Black Adam, Flash, Aquaman, Dr Fate and more feature in new DCEU sizzle reel. Watch fresh footage from upcoming films

Warner Bros has unveiled the first-look footage from Aquaman and the Lost City, Black Adam and The Flash in a new sizzle reel. The studio took to their official Instagram handle to share a video clip, providing glimpses to their upcoming lineup of highly-anticipated superhero films.

The compilation video, titled The World Needs Heroes, opens with images of Catwoman Zoe Kravitz and Batman Robert Pattinson from the upcoming The Batman. It moves to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam taking to the skies, getting tortured or talking about dreaming of a better world. It then shows Ezra Miller's Flash contemplating visiting different universes. The Aquaman sequel footage is the shortest of the bunch, with brief shots of star Jason Momoa in front of ancient ruins and on the Atlantean throne. "What could be greater than a king? A Hero" he says, an audio clip lifted from 2018's Aquaman.

The studio also provided a first look glimpse at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in the upcoming Black Adam, as well as a glimpse of the rest of the Justice Society of America: Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindel). The film is headlined by Dwayne Johnson who is playing Black Adam that is slated to release on July 29, 2022.

The studio first has The Batman starring Robert Pattinson that is slated to release in theatres on March 4; then, Black Adam which will debut on July 29; The Flash, which is coming on November 4. And finally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open in theatres on December 16.

During the free virtual fan event, Dwayne had said he was "born to play Black Adam" in the DCEU. "This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time and I've worked so hard work these hands, my fingers to the bone on this project because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam," the 49-year-old actor said.

