Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise mark public reunion after 24 years, share hug at F1 premiere, fans get Lestat and Louis flashbacks

Actors Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunited publicly after over two decades at the London premiere of the former's upcoming film F1. Several pictures and videos of the duo at the event emerged online. They also smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at the premiere of F1 in London.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite after 24 years in London

In a clip shared by the official F1 page on Instagram, Brad Pitt and Tom gave each other a tight hug. They were also seen laughing and having a conversation while posing for the paparazzi. The clip was shared with the caption, "The moment Tom Cruise surprised us on the #F1TheMovie red carpet!"

In another photo, Tom and Brad were joined by F1 director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. F1 captioned it, "A special moment on the red carpet!" F1 shared a bunch of photos of Tom and Brad and wrote, "Sonny Hayes (handshake emoji) Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere!"

Tom shares pics with Brad

Sharing pictures with Brad, from the event, on X (formerly Twitter), Tom wrote, “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!” For the event, Brad wore a green shirt and suit. Tom opted for a grey shirt and charcoal suit.

Fans swoon over Brad, Tom pics

Reacting to the clips, fans threw it back to their 1997 film, Interview with a Vampire. "It’s Lestat and Louis," wrote one. Another added, “Tom Cruise deserved to be in this movie.” A few Instagram users called them "icons" and "legends". Another fan said, “This picture shows the whole star power of Hollywood in a single frame.”

This was the first time Brad and Tom were photographed together on the red carpet since 2001, when they were clicked at the America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit concert. So far, the duo has only starred together in one film, Interview with the Vampire. The 1994 horror film directed by Neil Jordan is based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name.

About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 will release in theatres on June 25. F1 was partly filmed during Formula One Grand Prix weekends, with scenes shot on the circuits during breaks and real drivers also appearing on screen. Brad plays an unruly racer-for-hire who returns to Formula One to help his friend's struggling team and mentor its rookie driver, played by Damson Idris. Brad and Damson did their own driving in the movie, combining top speeds with acting.