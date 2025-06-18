Brad Pitt teases on-screen reunion with Tom Cruise, but on one condition: ‘I'm not gonna…’

Brad Pitt has made it clear, sky-high stunts are not his scene anymore. The Hollywood star, who has headlined some of the biggest action blockbusters, spoke about the possibility of sharing the screen again with Tom Cruise. And while fans might be hoping for another high-octane reunion, Pitt has one simple, very grounded condition. In a chat with E! News, Pitt offered a humorous yet pointed update on where things stand: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

“I’m not gonna hang my a** off the airplane and s**t like that,” he said. Pitt, who is currently promoting his upcoming F1 racing film, added that he'd consider a reunion with Cruise “when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Cruise is well-known for his obsession with performing dangerous stunts-particularly in the Mission: Impossible series, where skydiving, flying helicopters and scaling skyscrapers are par for the course.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise once ‘raced go-karts’

For those who’ve forgotten, Pitt and Cruise shared the screen in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic cult classic. Their rivalry on set wasn’t limited to bloodlust; it went straight to the tracks. “We raced go-karts. He got me in the end. I gotta admit,” Pitt recalled.

Despite the playful competition, there’s clearly admiration between the two megastars. At a Paramount event earlier this year, Cruise praised Pitt’s driving chops, especially with the upcoming F1 film creating buzz in racing circles.

Brad Pitt's odd habits on F1: The Movie set revealed

Pitt, now 61, also opened up about some of the oddly specific habits he developed while shooting F1, which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and backed by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

“Before getting in the car, I always have to get in on the left side,” he told E! “I have to put my left shoe on first, I’d have to put my left glove on first," Pitt added.

And the pit crew? They were well-trained in Pitt’s peculiar pattern.

F1 is set to release in theatres on June 27. The cast includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and more.

FAQs:

Are Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise working together again?

Not yet, but Pitt says he might, if Cruise agrees to keep it grounded.

What movie are they referring to?

Their last (and only) movie together was Interview with the Vampire (1994).

What’s Brad Pitt working on now?

He’s gearing up for the release of F1, an upcoming racing film directed by Joseph Kosinski.