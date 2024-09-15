Brad Pitt ready to ‘dump America’ to rebuild life with Ines as relationship with kids gets strained

As Brad Pitt's relationship with his children continues to strain amid his ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, the actor is reportedly considering a major lifestyle change. Sources suggest that Pitt is contemplating leaving Hollywood behind and relocating to Europe, where his BFF George Clooney, already based, is supporting the idea of him starting a production house, allowing Pitt to distance himself from the challenges he's facing in the United States. Brad Pitt's recent looks strongly hint at a complete wardrobe overhaul for the actor

Brad Pitt ‘dumping his life in America’

Pitt, who is currently dating Ines De Ramon, a jewellery executive much younger than him, recently made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival. Rumours suggest the actor might be ready to pop the question at any time. According to Life & Style, a source revealed that Pitt is now looking to leave Hollywood, as none of his kids want anything to do with him. They were reportedly the only reason he had stayed there.

“Brad has always considered L.A. home for so long, it’s where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he’s always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability,” the insider informed the outlet. “But sadly, he’s rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him,” they added.

Brad Pitt felt ‘blindsided’ after kids dropped his name

There have been multiple reports about Pitt being left ‘heartbroken’ and ‘extremely blindsided’ after his children with Angelina Jolie began dropping his last name in favour of their mother’s surname amid their nasty divorce and legal battles. The real setback came when his biological child with Jolie, Shiloh decided to change her surname when she turned 18 this year. Shiloh's decision was particularly painful for Pitt, who had been thrilled about her birth and had always hoped for a daughter.

This change was followed by Vivienne, his other biological child. ‘He’s absolutely heartbroken. Of all his children, he was always closest to Shiloh and didn’t realize their relationship had changed,’ a source said at the time. According to a second source, Brad reportedly feels “Angie has slowly but surely turned their children against him.”

Brad Pitt ‘haunted by memories’

A source revealed that Brad Pitt, heartbroken by the distance between him and his children, sold the home where he raised them. The good times he had there were too hard to forget, and he felt a need for a change of scenery. The insider shared, “He's still haunted by being so close to them and yet so far. He's now saying a change of scenery might be what his mind needs, at least until they start wanting to spend time with him again.”

New life in Europe awaits

At the same time, George Clooney, who's a really good friend of Pitt, has been pushing him to think about moving to Europe. Clooney is super excited about all the good things about living there all the time and has managed to get Pitt on board with the idea of starting a movie production company from abroad.

With few remaining ties to Los Angeles, Brad is now turning his attention to new opportunities. “He is reportedly hoping to reinvigorate himself with his current partner, Ines, and is said to be on the verge of proposing and settling down with her.”

“Brad loves France and Italy and has spent a lot of time in the U.K. as well, so the whole idea of dumping his life in America for a fresh start is beyond appealing.”