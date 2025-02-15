Menu Explore
Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 1: Marvel film struggles against Chhaava, earns 4.3 crore

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 15, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 1: Anthony Mackie's latest film has struggled in India due to a clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. 

Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 1: The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, Captain America: Brave New World, opened to mixed reviews from audiences as well as critics, the impact of which is visible on the film’s box office collection. According to Sacnilk, the film is struggling at the Indian box office against Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 1: Anthony Mackie's still from the film.
Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 1: Anthony Mackie's still from the film.

(Also Read: Report details 'tense' set for Captain America Brave New World; crew member says 'cranky' Harrison Ford was 'a diva')

Captain America: Brave New World India collection

According to the industry tracker website, the new Marvel film collected 4.3 crore on its first day of release in India. The film collected 2.25 crore in English, 1.5 crore in Hindi, 0.2 crore in Telugu, and 0.35 crore in Tamil. This is way below the Marvel standard, which has seen its films open to over 20 crore. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned 28 crore on its day 1 in 2022, and Spider-Man: No Way Home earned 33 crore. Even Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a smaller title, managed to open at 8.40 crore

Captain America: Brave New World vs Chhaava

The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s historical epic, Chhaava, at the Indian box office. Chhaava took a bumper opening, collecting 31 crore in India and 50 crore worldwide. It seems Chhaava's craze has impacted the box office collection of the MCU film in India.

About Captain America: Brave New World

The American superhero film is the fourth instalment in the Captain America film series and the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Julius Onah, the film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Captain America) alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Captain America: Brave New World reads, “As a recipe, it has everything – spectacular action, VFX, big mean villains, and Marvel dialoguebaazi. Yet, it lacks the zip, the pinch of garlic, and the emotion that would have made it something more than just a yawn-worthy snoozefest.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
