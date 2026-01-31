Catherine O'Hara's answer to role 'she'd be remembered by' is making fans emotional: ‘She was the world’s mom'

Posted by Instagram user @cultureapothecary, it shows Catherine's run-in with a fan at an airport. With grey hair and a thick coat, she looks warm and lovely as ever. The cameraperson tells her that she is their favourite actress ever but Catherine hushes them, not ready to believe it. They then asked her what role she would like to be remembered by, when she softly says, “Mother, of my children.”

The actor, known for her roles in movies like Home Alo ne and series like Schitts Creek, was a fan favourite and tributes are pouring in from all over the world. A video, one of her last, is also being heavily shared online.

Catherine O'Hara , whose roles felt like a ‘hug on screen’, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday. She breathed her last at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her reps at CAA confirmed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The video is followed by a montage of glimpses from her life. Photos with husband Bo Welch and their kids Matthew and Luke.

Bo Welch is an acclaimed production designer and occasional director. The couple met on the set of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice in 1988, where she played Delia Deetz and he served as production designer. They began dating soon after and tied the knot on April 25, 1992, PEOPLE reported. The sons have maintained a private life away from showbiz.

Fans got emotional at the video. One wrote, “She was my all-time favorite actress ever. Her character in Schitt’s Creek unlocked a new part of my personality. And I love her for that.” Another said, “She was all of our generation’s favourite tv mom. Catherine O’Hara made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. She was one of a kind, on screen and off, and she will be sorely missed.”

A fan wrote, "This gave me goosebumps. A mother’s love is like no other. Rip." Another said, “That was it. I’ve been on the verge of tears all day, but ‘Mother. Of my children’ broke the dam.”

About Catherine O'Hara's work Catherine won an Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and previously earned an Emmy in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network. Over the course of her career, O'Hara received eight additional nominations for acting and writing. In 2025, she was a double nominee, earning recognition for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's The Last of Us, as well as for her comedic performance in The Studio.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto. She joined the city's Second City company at age 20, first serving as an understudy to Gilda Radner and moving up to the main cast when Radner left to become part of the original Saturday Night Live ensemble, as per The Hollywood Reporter.