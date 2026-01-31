Not Home Alone, this $300 million hit is Catherine O'Hara's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb

Millennials and Gen Z might be fans of Catherine O’Hara from the Christmas favourite Home Alone movies or the Schitt’s Creek web series, but that is not her highest-rated work on Rotten Tomatoes (RT) and IMDb. Interestingly, it is an animated $300 million-grosser that broke records and made history in 2024. Catherine O'Hara died on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71 after an illness. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Catherine O’Hara’s highest-rated film isn’t Home Alone Home Alone might be a comfort watch for many, but it is The Wild Robot that takes the cake on the Tomatometer and IMDb. While Season 6 of Schitt’s Creek takes the top spot in Catherine’s work with a whopping 100% Tomatometer rating, The Wild Robot is her highest-rated movie with a 97% rating.

For the unversed, Catherine voiced Pinktail, a practical and experienced mother opossum, in the 2024 DreamWorks animated film. Her second-highest-rated film on RT is also an animated feature, Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, with a 95% rating. Home Alone features at #30 on her list with a 66% rating.