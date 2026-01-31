Not Home Alone, this $300 million hit is Catherine O'Hara's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb
Many Millennials and Gen Z might know Catherine O'Hara from Home Alone or Schitt's Creek, but it is this animated film that tops lists.
Millennials and Gen Z might be fans of Catherine O’Hara from the Christmas favourite Home Alone movies or the Schitt’s Creek web series, but that is not her highest-rated work on Rotten Tomatoes (RT) and IMDb. Interestingly, it is an animated $300 million-grosser that broke records and made history in 2024.
Catherine O’Hara’s highest-rated film isn’t Home Alone
Home Alone might be a comfort watch for many, but it is The Wild Robot that takes the cake on the Tomatometer and IMDb. While Season 6 of Schitt’s Creek takes the top spot in Catherine’s work with a whopping 100% Tomatometer rating, The Wild Robot is her highest-rated movie with a 97% rating.
For the unversed, Catherine voiced Pinktail, a practical and experienced mother opossum, in the 2024 DreamWorks animated film. Her second-highest-rated film on RT is also an animated feature, Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, with a 95% rating. Home Alone features at #30 on her list with a 66% rating.
On IMDb, too, The Wild Robot tops her list of highest-rated films with an 8.2/10 rating and an 85 Metascore. Home Alone features at #9 with a 7.8/10 rating and a 63 Metascore. And unlike RT, the highest-rated TV shows in Catherine’s work on this platform are The Last of Us and Modern Family, both with 8.5/10 ratings.
About The Wild Robot
According to Deadline, The Wild Robot crossed the $300.5 million mark worldwide during its 2024 theatrical run. It became one of the best animated releases that year, alongside Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda 4. Made on a $78 million budget, the film performed well in theatres for over two months. It had a strong $35 million opening at the box office.
Catherine O’Hara’s death
News agency AP reported that Catherine’s representatives at the Creative Artists Agency confirmed her death on Friday at the age of 71. She died at her home in Los Angeles, USA, following a brief illness.
Her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Several other co-stars and fans have also paid tribute to the Canadian-born actor.
