Celebrity weight loss secrets: Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Ed Sheeran and more

The conversation over weight loss and cutting down fat never really seems to fade with time. More recently, people have been leaning towards alternative methods to shed pounds faster. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are becoming more popular by the day. While these injectable drugs are primarily used as a treatment for diabetes, many resort to them because of their ability to curb hunger, leading to a drop in weight. Although several celebrities have acknowledged using injectables to lose weight, many have opted to simply make lifestyle changes.

Here's how celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Post Malone lost major weight

Recently, Sharon Osbourne recalled her experience with Ozempic and revealed its side effects during an interview. She has often been vocal about her rapid weight loss due to the drug while addressing the harmful effects it can cause. Once billionaire Elon Musk also admitted to losing weight with Wegovy, causing a stir on the internet. However, there are still many stars who go the conventional way and still achieve the desired results. Here are some celebrity transformation and weight loss secrets:

Adele lost 100lbs in 2 years

Back in 2019, Adele made headlines after losing 100 pounds in a span of two years. Her shocking transformation drove many to speculate that she may have resorted to alternative ways to shed pounds. However, the singer revealed that she lost weight by consistently following a healthy routine consisting of a balanced diet and by incorporating strength training into her workout routine.

In 2020, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker shared pictures where her slim physique was more than evident. As many questioned her methods, she opened up on her intense workout routine. In an interview with British Vogue, Adele said, “So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night.”

Kelly Clarkson lost 41 pounds

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has been in the limelight lately for her incredible weight loss transformation. She reportedly struggled with “emotional eating” during the period after her divorce. However, she got back on track and started eating healthy, along with exercising regularly. While many claimed that she had taken Ozempic, a spokesperson for Clarkson confirmed that she didn't resort to any medicines.

A source close to the Since You've Been Gone singer told She Finds, “She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine.” They also added that she now “feels amazing” after losing “about 40 pounds.”

Ed Sheeran gave up his ‘bad habits’ to lose weight

Back in 2021, Ed Sheeran opened up on his weight loss journey, detailing how he gave up on all his “bad habits” by making healthy lifestyle changes. In an interview on BBC Radio 1, the Shape of You singer revealed, “It's the first time I've been really healthy. I've kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life. Started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't eat takeaway every single day and it's been good.”

Post Malone made dietary changes to drop 60lbs

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Post Malone got candid about losing weight. He revealed that he started at a body weight of 240lbs and shed over 60lbs. The rapper now weighs about 185lbs. After many speculated that the White Iverson rapper was doing drugs resulting in his weight loss, he took to Instagram and refuted those claims.

“I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs, I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” Malone wrote on Instagram. He told podcaster Joe Rogan that he had eliminated soda from his diet, which helped him in dropping pounds and keeping it off.

Elle King's shocking transformation

Singer Elle King opened up on her weight loss journey and dealing with depression post-pregnancy in a lengthy Instagram post. “I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing. So I started slow,” King wrote in the caption of her post.

She added, “Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f***ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger.”

