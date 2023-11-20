close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Are Adele and Rich Paul married? Singer seemingly ‘confirms’ her marital status

Are Adele and Rich Paul married? Singer seemingly ‘confirms’ her marital status

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 20, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Here's how Adele confirmed she is married to Rich Paul at Alan Carr's stand-up show in LA

Adele's relationship with Rich Paul has drawn many speculations over time as the singer mostly keeps her personal life private. The 35-year-old singer recently added fuel to the fire when she referred to Paul as her husband, leaving fans even more confused. However, over the weekend, Adele seemingly confirmed she is married to the American sports agent. According to Metro, the Hello singer attended her friend Alan Carr's stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles. During the show, Carr asked the audience if anyone recently got married. To this, Adele reportedly shouted, “I did.”

Adele seemingly confirms she's married to Rich Paul(Instagram/ @adele/ @richpaul)

Although no videos have surfaced from the reported incident, a social media account focused on celebrity gossip, Deuxmoi, revealed a show attendee's statement. One of the onlookers said, “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’” Another audience member told the outlet, “Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.” However, Adele is yet to make any official statement about her marital status, till then.

Back in October, during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Paul dodged marriage rumours though he didn't deny them. When King asked whether Adele should be referred to as “Mrs. Paul,” the NBA sports agent said, “You can say whatever you want.” The duo was first spotted together in July 2021 but Adele publically addressed their relationship months later, in October. Since then, the Rolling in the Deep singer has sparked engagement and marriage rumours on several occassions.

At one point, Adele was rumoured to have been engaged to Paul when she was photographed sporting a diamond ring. However, she soon dismissed the rumours citing her love for jewellery. In an interview with Elle, she said, “I'm obsessed with him. I'm not engaged. Boy, I just adore high-end jewelry!”

Monday, November 20, 2023
