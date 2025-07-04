Charlize Theron, 49, confesses to having a one-night stand with a 26-year-old, fans approve of her 'cougar phase'

At 49, Charlize Theron is keeping things spicy and isn't apologising for it. The actor recently dished about her one-night encounter with a 26-year-old, saying it was a memorable one. And social media users are loving her honesty. Also read: HTLS | Not a fan of cancel culture: Charlize Theron talks about cinema, struggles Charlize Theron's last public relationship was with Sean Penn in 2013.(Instagram)

Charlize Theron hooks up with a 26-year-old

During an appearance on an episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Charlize, who is currently promoting her new movie The Old Guard 2, got candid about sex her sex life, revealing a recent romantic rendezvous with a 26-year-old.

During the episode, Charlize was asked for sex advice. To which, she said, “I am the last person to ask...I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I found this freedom in my 40s, where I'm like, 'Oh my God,' so I just want to say this in perspective. I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old, and it was really f**king amazing, and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great, OK’.'"

She added, "I sound like I'm sitting here sounding like I do (have multiple one-night stands). So when I do, I'm like, ‘Oh, f**k yeah, I should have done this in my 20s’. I was married from the time that I was, like, having sex to the time that I had my last relationship. Then I had children. Who has f**king time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup? And, like, I've got two children that have to go to school."

While the actor did not share any more information about her recent hookup, she expressed a desire for women to prioritise their own pleasure in bed more frequently.

Netizens love her candidness

Charlize's honesty has divided social media, with some celebrating her unapologetic attitude toward sexuality and praising her for breaking taboos around older women. Some social media users rushed to defend her with comments.

"I luuuuuv her, she doesn't give a ffff," one wrote, as another chimed in: "I’m just more in love than I was before! The tude, the cussin, the relaxation…" Meanwhile, a third suggested that Theron should be the "new Samantha Jones" in the Sex and the City franchise.

One wrote, “Would it still not be a big deal if it had been a 49 year old man and 26 year old woman? I’m of the same opinion as you that as long as it’s consenting adults it’s cool but a lot of people get selectively outraged at age gaps depending on the gender”.

Reacting to Charlize’s candid revelation, one social media user wrote, “lmaooo honestly good for her and him." Another said, “As someone who had a bit of a cougar phase, I’m happy for her!” while one more added, “Omg who cares. Good for her”.

“Totally agree with her about outspoken, confident women tending to be the most worried about pleasing a man in bed. Can say that's true of my own experience. As someone who also recently started sleeping with a younger guy (we don't have quite the same age gap but I am technically the older woman) after getting out of a marriage, yeah, it's super liberating. Men do this shit all the time and I appreciate Charlize normalizing women's sex drives,” one wrote.

Another shared, “At 49, Charlize dares to remind people that middle-aged and (God forbid) older woman can be sexual beings. And can even be casually sexual beings, when handled responsibly. Charlize dares to tell women that there may be a wider world than what our culture tends to promote and for what women are allowed to seek in bed. She tells women to enjoy themselves... I love what she said. For me she's a goddamn goddess”.

About Charlize Theron’s personal life

In the past, the actor has been romantically linked to actors such as Craig Bierko, Stuart Townsend, Sean Penn, and Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins. She was most recently linked to model Alex Dimitrijevic. Her last public relationship was with Sean Penn in 2013. The pair called it quits two years later in 2015.