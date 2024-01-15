Critics Choice Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech includes the savage reviews he's received so far

Robert Downey Jr. left the spectators in splits of laughter as he lifted his award for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The actor won for his commendable performance in Christopher Nolan's 2023 directorial - Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 where he won the Best Supporting Actor Award for Oppenheimer.(Getty Images via AFP)

What stood out in the Iron Man actor's speech was the bits he'd picked up from all the savage comments he'd received from the Critics Choice Association, over the years. He'd come prepared with a list of some of those critical remarks, which he read for the audiences.

Calling the first one "kinda like haiku", Downey Jr read, "Sloppy, messy and lazy." Referring to the next comment as "metaphoric", he shared, "Like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma." He added another comment saying, "This was from a Brit - 'A puzzling waste of talent'" and concluded with the one that lingered, "Amusing as a bed-locked fart."

The 58-year-old actor was competing against the likes of Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Charles Melton for May December in the same category. This marks his second major win for the role after the Golden Globe Awards 2024 that was held last week.

With his win for Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr has now accumulated a total of four Critics Choice Awards. He has previously won in the same category for 2009's Tropic Thunder.

The actor, who is much celebrated for his portrayal of Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had also bagged the Best Actor in an action movie award for The Avengers and Iron Man 3 at the Critics Choice Awards earlier.