Critics Choice Awards 2025 full list of winners: Anora wins Best Picture in huge upset, Shogun sweeps all major awards

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 were held in Los Angeles on Friday night (February 7). Like in the previous four years, film and television nominations are being announced separately. The 30th edition of the awards took place weeks after the wildfires that ravaged LA and just days after Emilia Perez, a hot favourite for the top prize, landed in hot soup because of its star Karla Sofía Gascón’s controversial tweets. Critics Choice Awards 2025 list of winners: Anora was the surprise Best Picture winner.

Conclave and Wicked bagged the most nominations among films, with 11 each, while Shogun dominated the TV category. Here are all the awards from the night.

Critics Choice Awards 2025 list of winners

Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi (Shogun)

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Perez

Best Original Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Best Song: El Mal (Emilia Perez)

Best Director: Johm M Chu (Wicked)

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Movie Made for Television: Rebel Ridge

Best Score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales (Wicked)

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell (Wicked)

Best Editing: Marco Costa (Challengers)

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke (Nosferatu)

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Hair and Makeup: The Substance Hair and Make-Up Team (The Substance﻿)

Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Comedy: Deadpool & Wolverine and A Real Pain (tied)

Best Animated Series: X-Men ‘97

Best Talk Show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA

Best Comedy Special: Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Picture: Anora

About Critics Choice Awards

The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards are streaming LIVE in India on Lionsgate Play from 5:30 am onwards. There was significant interest in India for the awards as All We Imagine As Light was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Citadel: Honey Bunny for Best Foreign Language Series. However, neither managed to win.