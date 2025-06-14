Dakota Johnson calls Hollywood ‘a huge mess’, slams remakes: ‘Decisions are made by people who don’t watch movies’

Actor Dakota Johnson isn't holding back about her thoughts on the current state of Hollywood, calling it a "mess”. In a recent interview, she expressed her frustration with the industry's decision-making process, claiming that key choices are made by "people who don't watch movies or know anything about them”. Also read: Dakota Johnson reveals dating ‘non-negotiable’ after alleged split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin Dakota is back on the big screen with Materialists, which also features Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. (Instagram)

Dakota reflects

Dakota shared her views while appearing on Hot Ones during the press tour of her recent film, Materialists. She spoke up about it when the host Sean Evans asked why “Hollywood is risk-averse", reports Variety. The actor also criticised the trend of remaking the same content, lamenting the lack of originality in many modern projects.

“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot,” Dakota responded in a blunt way.

The actor feels that the whole fascination to make remakes is not working in favour of Hollywood. She added, “When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”

Dakota has candidly discussed her experiences with the film Madame Web in interviews over the past year, describing it as a nightmare. The 2024 Sony comic book movie failed to impress both critics and audiences at the box office.

She headlined the film as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see the future after a near-death experience. The film earned a dismal $43 million at the domestic box office and 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. She said on Hot Ones that she “tried” and “failed” to be a superhero.

Dakota Johnson’s recent project

Dakota is back on the big screen with Celine Song's Materialists, which also features Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Starring Dakota as Lucy, a New York City matchmaker, the film delves into themes of love, ambition, and the complexities of modern relationships. Set against the backdrop of New York's elite social scene, Lucy finds herself torn between her charming ex, John (Chris Evans), and a wealthy financier, Harry (Pedro Pascal).