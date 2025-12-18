Dexter: Resurrection season 2 confirmed and set for 2026 release | Details here

Dexter: Resurrection is all set to return with its second season in October 2026 on Paramount+, according to the show’s creative team. After months of speculation, the timeline is finally locked. Michael C. Hall returning as Dexter Morgan.(Instagram/sho_dexter)

Filming is set to begin in spring 2026, placing the series back on a steady, year-by-year schedule.

What to expect from Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that cameras will start rolling on April 13, 2026, on the Love it Film podcast. The shoot will take place in New York City, the same setting used for much of season 1.

The second season will run for 10 episodes, matching the structure of the previous installment, Screen Rant reported. Post-production is expected to carry through the summer, aligning with the October 2026 release window.

Michael C. Hall is returning as Dexter Morgan. He also remains attached as an executive producer, continuing his expanded role in shaping the series’ direction.

Where the story left off

Season 1 ended without a conclusion. Dexter survived, his identity intact, and the consequences unresolved. That ending was deliberate.

According to those involved, the goal was never a closed loop. Season 2 is expected to pick up directly from those loose threads - the personal risks, the unfinished relationships, and the lingering question of how long Dexter can remain hidden, according to Red94.

Returning cast members include Jack Alcott and James Remar, alongside several familiar faces from the first season. Their arcs, left deliberately open, are expected to deepen rather than reset.

When production starts for Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Director Marcos Siega is once again involved, keeping visual continuity intact. The production timeline mirrors season 1, though the writers have hinted at broader narrative ground this time around.

There’s no indication of a shortened run or experimental format. This is a continuation, not a reinvention.

Between now and release, there’s a long stretch of quiet. No teaser dates have been announced. No episode titles or early footage have been released.

The series remains Paramount+’s primary investment in the Dexter universe following the cancellation of the prequel project - Dexter: Original Sin - earlier in August, Variety reported. Internally, the focus is on stability with fewer spin-offs and tighter storytelling.

For now, the path is clear. Dexter Morgan will be back again in October 2026. Filming is expected to begin in early 2026, followed by post-production through the summer.

FAQs

When is Dexter: Resurrection season 2 releasing?

Season 2 is set to premiere in October 2026 on Paramount+.

When does filming for Dexter: Resurrection season 2 begin?

Production is scheduled to start in April 2026 in New York City.

How many episodes will Dexter: Resurrection season 2 have?

The second season will include 10 episodes, matching season 1.