Michael C Hall-starrer Dexter: Resurrection gets renewed for Season 2; fans react

Dexter: Resurrection, a crime drama mystery series, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. Michael C Hall posted a video on Dexter’s official channel on YouTube and shared the exciting news with the fans. Michael C Hall stars in Dexter: Resurrection. The series has been renewed for Season 2.(X/@Jerrys_Takes)

In August, Variety reported about a potential season 2 as Paramount opened a writer’s room for the highly-anticipated sequel.

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/dexter-resurrection-renewed-season-2-1236522323/

Dexter: Resurrection season 2: What to expect?

According to Showmax Stories, the first season of Dexter: Resurrection is at number 5 in IMDb’s most popular TV shows list and has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, as the second season of the show has been announced, it will be exciting to see how the sequel pans out.

https://stories.showmax.com/za/dexter-resurrection-s1

In the video shared on YouTube, Michael C Hall thanked the fans for all the love that they had showered on the series. The 39-second clip has been titled, “Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Special Announcement from Michael C Hall | Paramount+”

“Hey, what’s up! It’s Michael C Hall. First of all I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride this summer, hope you enjoyed it, and secondly, we’ve been agreeing for another season, there’s more to come. The writer’s room is assembling now and details will be forthcoming but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues,” Hall said.

Dexter Resurrection had a 4.4 million multiple platform viewership when it premiered in July, according to Variety. Besides Michael C Hall, the series also starred Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suarez, James Remar and Uma Thurman, among several others.

Dexter ended in 2013 after successfully completing eight seasons. In 2021, a miniseries was released, titled Dexter: New Blood and a few years later, Dexter: Original Sin was premiered.

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/dexter-resurrection-renewed-season-2-1236522323/

Also Read: Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale - Release date, time and all you need to know about the prequel

How did the fans react?

As soon as Michael’s video was posted on YouTube, fans started expressing his excitement in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Awesome, Resurrection was a real return to form for the series and I hope they can continue to produce the magic like the first few seasons of the original show. You guys killed it this time around.”

Another user commented, “Dexter is reaching superhero status…Everyone’s favorite vigilante.”

Appreciating Michael, a third person said, “Thank you Michael C. Hall! We all appreciate your hard work and dedication! Bring on season 2!”

Also Read: Will Netflix’s House of Guinness return for season 2? Creator Steven Knight drops hints for future season

FAQs

Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection Season 1?

Fans can see Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 on Paramount+.

Who is the lead actor in Dexter: Resurrection?

Michael C Hall essays the lead role in Dexter: Resurrection.

When will Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection come out?

As of now, no release date has been announced.