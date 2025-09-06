Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 happening? All you need to know after Season 1 finale

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 has come to an end, but fans are eager for more of the titular character's adventures in New York City. The show picks up after the events of New Blood, where the Bay Harbor Butcher leaves behind his life of serial killing in Miami and moves to Iron Lake in upstate New York. Michael C Hall returns as Dexter in Resurrection, where he tries to settle into a new life in New York City.(X/@Jerrys_Takes)

Resurrection has had all the right elements to keep Dexter fans hooked – the father-son drama between Michael C Hall's character and Harrison, the fitting into a new life in New York, and most importantly, the thrill of the hunt in taking down Leon Prater and his club of serial killers.

With the final episode having dropped on September 5, fans are already clamoring for a new season. Here's what they're saying.

Fans demand Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

One fan on X wrote “Need a Dexter Resurrection season 2.” Another commented, “im going to be rly mad if we don’t get season 2 of dexter resurrection.”

Yet another said, “Dexter: Resurrection was insane. Such a good season. I was skeptical after New Blood, but they killed it with this one. Literally. Can’t wait for season 2!”

While fans have made their opinions clear, whether the show actually gets renewed or not is a whole different story. Here's what you need to know about the status of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

Will there be a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

When it comes to a possible Season 2 for Dexter: Resurrection, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that a writer's room for Season 2 is expected to open soon, Variety reported in August.

The bad news is that there has not been an official word of renewal, and following the cancelation of Dexter: Original Sin – a show whose renewal announcement had gone out in April – there is cause for worry. However, the new leadership after the Skydance-Paramount merger seems to be in favor of continuing Dexter: Resurrection. Variety also reported that the team has decided to focus on Hall's role as Dexter, as they attempt to continue the franchise.

In contrast, Original Sin was a prequel and did not quite push forward Dexter's story, as much as it gave a backgrounder into the mind of the serial killer with a code, as he was growing up. Resurrection has also enjoyed solid viewership ratings and has become a hit among fans. Upon release, it became the most-streamed Showtime premier ever. On IMDb also, all episodes apart from the first two enjoy an above-nine rating.