Kim Kardashian opens up about struggles ahead of bar exam in new The Kardashians episode

Kim Kardashian was less than two weeks away from the bar exam when the pressure finally caught up with her. On the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star was shown struggling through her exam preparation - just nine days out from the July test she had spent years working toward. Kim Kardashian revealed that she did not pass the California Bar Exam last month.(Bloomberg)

The moment was filmed well before results were known and showed a rare setback in what had otherwise been a tightly managed journey by Kim.

Kim Kardashian’s breakdown during bar exam preparation

In the episode, Kardashian admitted she had reached a breaking point. She described the preparation as overwhelming and said she felt physically and mentally worn out. At one point, she told the cameras, “I’m absolutely gonna cry, cause it's f***ing exhausting,” describing how heavy the process had become, PEOPLE reported.

The stress was compounded by a back injury that limited her mobility. She explained that she could barely sit or walk comfortably, adding another layer of frustration during an already demanding study period. “Last night, I was like, why the f**k is this happening?” she told the cameras.

Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash Twitter review: Fans impressed by James Cameron’s film, call it best one so far

What happened days before the July bar exam?

Kim Kardashian also reflected on the emotional toll of the process. Despite being warned that many people experience intense stress before the bar exam, she said, “I’m not that person, but I get it. It’s really a lot. Now I really, really get it.”

She told the producers she had no idea the final stretch would feel this personal or draining, noting that absorbing any more information felt nearly impossible. A producer remarked that they had never seen her want something as badly, prompting the SKIMS founder to consider what failing might mean, according to PEOPLE.

At that moment, she suggested that if she did not pass, she may not attempt the exam again for years, citing time constraints and concerns about mental stamina.

Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office prediction: James Cameron's film aims for over $350 million debut

Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar exam?

In November, months after the exam, Kardashian publicly confirmed that she did not pass. Still, she was careful to frame the outcome as a pause rather than an endpoint. PEOPLE reported that on her Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian wrote that she was not yet a lawyer, but remained committed to the process, calling the setback fuel rather than a failure.

She later shared footage from her study period and reiterated that the goal still mattered deeply. The disappointment, she said, was real but temporary.

New episodes of The Kardashians continue to premiere on Thursdays on Hulu.