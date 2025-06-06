Does Cassie get married in Euphoria Season 3? Sydney Sweeney reacts to leaked pic from set, teases new details

Sydney Sweeney is finally giving some details about the highly anticipated Season 3 of Euphoria. The actor's look in a wedding gown from the set of Season 3 was all over the internet few weeks ago. When the actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she was asked to comment on Cassie's plans in the upcoming season. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney gives massive update on Euphoria, says Season 3 is more ‘unhinged’: ‘Cassie’s flawed on so many levels') Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

What Sydney said

During the interaction, Jimmy brought up the picture of her in a wedding gown on the set of Euphoria Season 3. When she was asked to say whether Cassie gets married, the actor giggled and added, “I can neither confirm nor deny that she gets married in the next season. What I can admit is that she is more crazy than ever. She is so much worse than before, but that is everyone’s favourite version of her."

What's more? Sydney even tried to out rule the entire possibility and said that the picture could be AI, but Jimmy laughed and said that is not possible because the picture is real.

About Euphoria

Season 3 of Euphoria is currently under production. Pictures of Zendaya and Alexa Demie filming the show also surfaced on social media a few weeks ago.

In the end of Season 2, Cassie's character was dumped by Nate. Meanwhile, Sydney's performance earned her an Emmy nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Euphoria is directed by Sam Levinson and also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi. The show first premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim, and then returned for the second season in 2022.

Sydney will be seen next in the thriller series Echo Valley, which also stars Julianne Moore.