Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s $1.7 million Sicily wedding sparks protests from locals, couple offers compensation as truce

What started as a fairytale wedding for popstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner has upset residents in Sicily. After a private civil ceremony in London, the couple celebrated with a three-day, high-budget party in and around Palermo, reportedly costing about £1.3 million (around $1.7 million or ₹16.51 crore). Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married in Italy last week. ((Pic: Ray Collins))

Organizers used well-known local sites like Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria and the Galleria d'Arte Moderna. To keep the event private, authorities closed roads, restricted access to public areas, banned drones, and posted heavy security across parts of the city. Locals say those measures made everyday life difficult and turned parts of Palermo into an exclusive zone for visitors, which led to protests and public anger.

Residents say public spaces should not be privatized Residents and activists said the grand-scale wedding festivities interfered with daily life. Protest signs appeared across the city center with messages such as “Palermo belongs to everyone” and “This square is not a private lounge.” After some posters were taken down, people answered with graffiti and more visible displays.

One activist group put out a short call to action that caught on: public spaces should remain accessible to all, not locked away for private profit. They asked people in the historic district to hang fake “welcome” posters from their balconies to push back against the commercialization of shared places.