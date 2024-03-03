Dune Part Two box office collection day 2: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's film earns 7 crore in India

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to his 2021 film Dune, titled Dune: Part Two, released on Friday in India and overseas. The film starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson takes the story forward from where Dune: Part One left the story. Here’s how it performed at the box office in India, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Dune: Part Two movie review – Denis Villeneuve's pacier follow-up is effective as long as it harnesses the desert power) Dune Part Two box office collection day 2: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in a still from the film

Dune box office collection

Dune: Part Two is gaining momentum at the box office in India, recording good numbers in two days. According to the website, the film made ₹2.5 crore net on Friday and ₹3.25 crore net on Saturday in English, making ₹0.25 crore and ₹0.45 crore in Hindi respectively. The film had limited paid previews on Thursday where it made ₹0.7 crore. The website reports that the film made a total of ₹7.25 crore net and ₹8.55 crore gross in India in both languages. The film is likely to make good business in its opening weekend.

Dune Part Two review

Hindustan Times’ review of Dune: Part Two reads, “These are distinctly brilliant scenes, but they're far and few in this 2-hour-46-minute saga. Besides a few well-choreographed action scenes, most of Dune: Part Two shares the same issues as its predecessor – it stretches its vision so high to measure its lofty ideas that it ends up falling back with a thud. Paul's central conflict of whether he should believe in the prophecy and posture as a messiah or dismiss it and grow organically like one of the people takes some tadpole leaps, but it's unable to maintain a steady graph.”

About Dune

Dune is based in the 1965 novel series penned by Frank Herbert. The first film released in theatres and streamed digitally simultaneously due to the pandemic. The second film is expected to rake in big numbers than its predecessor.

