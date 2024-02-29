Dune Part Two box office prediction: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer expected to make $80 million in first weekend

Dune Part Two box office prediction: Director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, the sequel to his hit 2021 film Dune, will be released in theatres on March 1. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles, is targeting $80-90 million at the worldwide box office at 70 markets on its opening weekend, according to Variety. (Also Read: Before Dune Part Two, here are five movies you must watch by master director Denis Villeneuve) Dune Part Two box office prediction: Timothee and Zendaya's sequel might make more than its predecessor, Dune (2021).

The prediction

Variety reports that Warner Bros, the studio behind the sci-fi film has projected a $65 million start in the US. However, the publication states that most box office prognosticators believe the film might make $90 million in its opening weekend. The film was originally slated for release last year, but it was delayed due to the Hollywood strike. Variety also reports that revenue has been down 18 percent from 2023 and that Dune: Part Two might have the biggest opening weekend since Five Nights at Freddy’s, which made $80 million.

Might beat its predecessor

Dune, which was released in 2021, made $41 million on its opening weekend and made $402 million worldwide. Back then, the film also streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. The publication also notes that Dune: Part Two is this weekend’s only release in the US, which means it gets more screens, especially in Imax and Dolby formats. The film has been made on a budget of $190 million and might benefit from a purely theatrical release, unlike the first part of Dune.

About Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s book, set in the fictional desert planet of Arrakis. Timothee plays Paul Atreides, the exiled Duke of House Atreides. Zendaya plays Chani, a young Fremen warrior. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard also star in the film. The film recently had its premiere and received good reviews. Denis stated that he’s also interested in making a third Dune film, based on Dune Messiah, the second book in the series.

