Dwayne Johnson is blown away by his doppelganger, says they should get a drink. Can you identify the real Rock?

Actor Dwayne Johnson was stunned when he saw a picture of a police officer who has often been described as his doppelganger. Lieutenant Eric Fields from Alabama had joked in an older interview that he has been called 'The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child'.

Reacting to a side-by-side picture of the two of them, The Rock tweeted, “Oh s***. Wow. The guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I know you got them.” Lieutenant Fields replied with a picture of himself posing with a bottle of Teremana tequila, which The Rock owns.

It started when the Morgan County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of Lieutenant Fields on Facebook, and wrote, "This gentleman recently ran into our Sergeant Mason and informed him that he wanted to meet our deputy [Lieutenant Eric Fields] that people say looks like 'The Rock'. Sergeant Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers.”

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told AL.com last week. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

"I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Fields added about meeting fans of the actor. “I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-wracking as far as what others expect I guess. I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”