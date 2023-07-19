Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are married: Inside pics from their intimate wedding in Hungary are out

Congratulations are in order for actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin. The couple tied the knot in Hungary – Barbara's home country – on July 15, according to a new report. Their official wedding photos were shared on Wednesday, and give a glimpse of their special day. Also read: Jennifer Lopez shares new pics from her wedding with Ben Affleck, talks about perfect timing Model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse married on July 15 in her home country of Hungary on her parents’ property. (Instagram Dylan Sprouse)

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin's wedding ceremony

Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse served as his brother's best man, while his girlfriend Ari Fournier was one of Barbara's bridesmaids. The newlyweds are reportedly also planning a bigger wedding ceremony later this year, which will take place in the US.

Dylan and Palvin exchanged their vows in the same church that Barbara's parents got married in 34 years ago, Vogue reported in an exclusive story highlighting the couple's big day. They reportedly hosted their wedding ceremony in front of 115 guests at her parents' property in Hungary.

"This past weekend was supposed to be an intimate event, but we ended up having 115 guests in the end because there are a lot of people we care about, and we wanted them all to be there," Barbara told Vogue in the new interview.

Dylan and Barbara got engaged last year

Last month, the couple confirmed the engagement in an interview with V magazine. Dylan and Barbara said that they had actually gotten engaged in September 2022. Dylan had said, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement." To which, Barbara had added, "We just want to do it on our time."

In the same interview, the two had opened up about their then-forthcoming nuptials in Hungary, though they didn't disclose the date of their wedding at the time. Barbara had said, "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Dylan and Barbara's relationship

They first got together in June 2018, after the actor slid into the model's DMs on Instagram. They went Instagram official months later, and have offered glimpses at their relationship on social media ever since. Over the last few years, they've made numerous red carpet appearances together.

Dylan's career

Dylan Sprouse is an American actor, best known for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, where he starred alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail