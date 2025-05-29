Ed Gale dies: Chucky actor's years-old ‘creepy’ actions, pedophilia claims surface

Ed Gale, who played Chucky on screen in all six Child’s Play films, has sadly passed away at 61. Actor Ed Gale was under investigation for admitting to sexually explicit chats with minors.(IMDB)

Now, just hours after his death, one Los Angeles police investigation involving the actor seems to be gaining traction.

What happened exactly? A Daily Mail's 2023 exclusive article surfaces, which claims that the Howard the Duck actor was caught on camera admitting to sexually explicit conversations with minors. The sting was conducted by the Creep Catcher Unit (CC Unit), a group posing as a 14-year-old boy online.

CC Unit showed some footage that detailed the 59-year-old Gale confessing to exchanging lewd messages with multiple minors, stating, “Definitely no more than 10” of them were underage. He also allegedly detailed sexual acts he intended to perform with the decoy, whom he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie post long legal battle: ‘My personal life is always in the news’

“Did you talk sexually to a minor online, yes or no?” CC Unit’s frontman, Ghost, asked. “Yes,” Gale replied. “That's a felony,” Ghost said. “Yes,” Gale admitted again.

Screenshots of the alleged texts show Gale writing, “I want to hold yours while u go pee… your little w**ky,” and asking, “Do u like the taste of come?” When asked about condom use, Gale reportedly responded, “Raw with lube.”

Why didn't the LAPD cuff Gale? Old health issues surface

LAPD arrived at Gale’s Hollywood apartment after the CC Unit alerted them. Police collected evidence, including printouts of the chats and electronic devices, but no arrest was made. “They said they couldn't make an arrest on the spot because of his health condition,” Ghost told DailyMail.com. Gale was relying on an oxygen tank for breathing at that time.

Neighbour Maggie Mayor-Oats described Gale as “creepy,” adding, “It's not surprising. I always see random men coming in and out of his apartment.”

ALSO READ| The White Lotus creator Mike White's net worth revealed as he eyes Survivor 50's prize money

Gale’s past connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Jones (Beetlejuice, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) has also resurfaced. The two co-starred in Howard the Duck, and Gale once hosted Jones for Thanksgiving before his 2002 arrest for child pornography.