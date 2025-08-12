Elio digital release: When and where to watch Disney-Pixar film at home

Elio, Disney-Pixar's animated science fiction adventure, was released in theatres in June this year. Since then, fans have been keenly waiting to watch it at home. Here's a look at when Elio will be available on streaming platforms in the US and around the world. Elio was released in theatres on June 20, 2025

Elio: When and where to watch at home?

According to People magazine, the latest animation offering from Disney-Pixar is all set to be made available digitally on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

But fans who wish to stream it in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD will have to wait a little longer. For this, the release date is September 9, 2025.

As per the official release, the digital and Blu-ray versions of the movie will also have "hours of exclusive bonus content including astronautic and artistic featurettes plus a gag reel, deleted scenes and a peek at Pixar’s Easter Egg inclusions".

The 4K UHD version of Elio will be made available in a "collectible limited edition SteelBook® with astronomically appealing artwork and packaging, displaying the beauty and wonder of Elio’s adventure, along with a couple of his new extraterrestrial friends," the statement added.

Elio: What to expect?

The story of the animated movie revolves around the life of an 11-year-old scientist, named Elio Solís (Yonas Kibreab). Elio goes through various incidents in his life while struggling to make his mark and trying to fit in with the rest of his classmates.

Later on, he somehow manages to discover the idea behind getting transported to space and becomes close friends with the aliens, which includes Glordon (Remy Edgerly). However, the adventure in his life takes a drastic turn when aliens accidentally start identifying him as the Earth's official ambassador.

Besides Kibreab and Edgerly, the voice cast for the movie also includes Zoe Saldaña, Brad Garrett, Brandon Moon, and Jameela Jamil.

Saldaña has voiced the character of Olga Solís, who is Elio's aunt, in the movie. Sharing her personal working experience, she said in a clip to People, "There's been a common theme in a lot of the choices that I've made in my career in the last year: It's to be a part of stories that dance around the theme of grief".

She added that since she lost a parent at the mere age of nine, she can "certainly sympathize with Elio a lot more than I can sympathize with Olga."

The actress went on to say that there were a few moments in her life when she felt that she "just couldn't fit in, no matter what I did."

"I didn't feel like I belonged anywhere, and I remember feeling buckets of sadness and wanting to be somewhere else," she said.

FAQs:

Is Elio delayed to 2025?

The movie was originally scheduled for release in March last year, but it was delayed due to the strikes in Hollywood.

Can you buy Elio to watch at home?

The movie is yet to be released digitally.

Is Elio autistic?

Officially, Elio has not been identified as autistic.