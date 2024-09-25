Ellen DeGeneres addresses being labeled ‘mean’ in stand-up special: 'I’ve cared far too much what other people think'

Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about past allegations of being ‘mean’ in her new stand-up show for Netflix, For Your Approval. The comedian has now addressed that her career in the industry forced her to care for what people think but after a ‘lifetime of caring’ she cannot continue going on like that anymore. (Also read: OTT Spotlight: Taaza Khabar 2 trailer drops, Ellen DeGeneres announces last comedy special) Ellen Degeneres was earlier accused of leading a toxic work environment.

What Ellen said

Ellen shared, “When you’re a public figure, you’re open to everyone’s interpretation. And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, ‘What other people think of me is none of my business.’ Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters. If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time. After a lifetime of caring, I just can’t anymore. So I don’t.”

She went on to add, "But if I’m being honest… and I have a choice of people remembering me as someone who was mean or someone who was beloved. Be-lov-ed? Beloved? Beloved. Someone who is beloved? I choose that.”

More details

Ellen hosted the highly successful chat show The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 seasons. It ran for 2003 to 2022. In 2020, several employees accused the daytime talk show of intimidation, racism and sexual misconduct. Ellen gave an on-air apology, while three producers were fired after an investigation.

The comedy special titled Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, premiered globally on September 24 on Netflix.