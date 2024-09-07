OTT Spotlight: Taaza Khabar 2 trailer drops, Ellen DeGeneres announces last comedy special

From Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar 2 getting its trailer release to Selena Gomez starrer Only Murders In The Building getting renewed for a fifth season, here are the newsmakers in the OTT world from this week. OTT newsmakers of the week

Taaza Khabar 2 trailer drops

Content creator-actor Bhuvan Bam’s written and acted in series Taaza Khabar is back with a second season, and its trailer was recently dropped. While actors Shriya Pilgaonkar returns as the female lead of the show, actor Jaaved Jaaferi joins in as the new antagonist opposite Bam. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 27.

Section 36 trailer out

Vikrant Massey is set to get back to the grey zone as the actor plays the antagonist in Sector 36, whose trailer was recently unveiled. The film, also featuring actor Deepak Dobriyal as a police officer, was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last month. Inspired from true stories, the film traces the story of a once-complacent police inspector who is on the heels of a devious serial killer when several children go missing from a slum in Sector 36. It streams of Netflix from September 13.

Reacher spinoff in the works

As per sources, a spinoff series of the American action crime show Reacher is in the works at Prime Video, reported Deadline. Showrunner Nick Santora is writing the spinoff titled Neagley with writer-producer Nicholas Wooton and is believed to focus on Frances Neagley, who is played by Maria Sten in the main series. Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child.

Only Murders In The Building renewed for season 5

Actors Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin will be returning for a fifth outing with their comedy-thriller show Only Murders In The Building, as Hulu officially renewed it for a season 5. Selena made the news official with an Instagram announcement video with her co-stars. The fourth season of the show premiered on August 27 and will run till October. The fifth season will have 10 episodes like the other seasons.

Ellen DeGeneres’ one last comedy hurrah

Former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is returning with a comedy special titled Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which will premiere globally on September 24 on Netflix. According to the comedian herself, this will mark the last comedy special of her career. She will also discuss being “kicked out of show business” after her daytime talk show ended after allegations of intimidation, racism and sexual misconduct.

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5 movies with 2 male leads to watch this week

Varshangalkku Shesham

A still from Varshangalkku Shesham

The film narrates the tale of two friends Murali and Venu from Kerala who head to Madras to pursue their dreams in the film industry. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal star in the lead roles of Venu and Murali, respectively, in this movie, which is set in two different time periods.

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 6.2

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

A still from Bad Boys: Ride or Die

After their late captain gets framed for corruption, two Miami cops swing into action to unravel the truth and clear his name. Will Smith stars as detective Mike Lowrey, while Martin Lawrence plays his partner Marcus in this buddy police action comedy, which is the fourth movie in the Bad Boys series.

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 7

Blue Star

A still from Blue Star

Set in the 90s, this Tamil sports drama follows two cricket teams and their rivalry, on and off the ground. But in an interesting turn of events, they are forced to join hands. Ashok Selvan stars as Ranjith who captains the team Blue Star, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj plays the role of Rajesh who heads the other team.

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Tamil

OTTplay rating: 6.6

Chaalchitra Ekhon

A still from Chaalchitra Ekhon

This film follows Ranjan Dutt, a young actor, as he meets the maverick filmmaker Kunal Sen and their collaborative journey. Anjan Dutt plays the auteur, while Sawon Chakraborty appears as the young actor Ranjan in this film, which is regarded as Anjan Dutt’s tribute to Mrinal Sen.

Platform: Hoichoi

Language: Bengali

OTTplay rating: 7.2

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

A still from Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Vinu agrees to an arranged marriage after his fiancée's brother Anandan coaxes him to let go of his past relationship. But some past secrets are revealed, leading to a clash between the two. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph star in the lead roles in this comedy that depicts the chaos surrounding a wedding.

Platform: Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 6.4