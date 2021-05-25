Elliot Page is all smiles in new poolside picture: 'Trans bb’s first swim trunks'

Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in December, has shared a shirtless photo of himself. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture by the poolside wearing maroon swim trunks, a blue cap and aviator sunglasses, smiling at the camera. He captioned it, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful."

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was praised by several celebs as well as fans. His The Umbrella Academy co-star Emmy Raver-Lampman said, "OMG! Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE!!!". Britne Oldford added, "Man, you are beaming!!"

Actor Nina Dobrev said, "You look amazing... and most of all happy." Comedian Ilana Glazer commented, "look a dat handsome boi". Actor Julianne Moore said, "happy summer @elliotpage." Ruby Rose said, "you look phenomenal!!!" Ashley Park commented, "Lovvve youuu! Cant wait to swim together."

A fan wrote, "Okay I’m gonna try to ignore how rude it is bustin out the swimsuit body when I thought we all agreed this year none of us would be hot." Another said, "I don’t think I’ve ever seen your smile so big!!! Love you so much." "Loving this smile! You’re looking (fire emojis) my friend!!! Ps- those abs tho!!!" commented another.

In December, Elliot's announcement of being a transgender was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in April, Elliot revealed he feels happier after having top surgery and said that he believes it is to support health care for transgender people. “I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” he said.

Also Read | Kumar Sanu says composers these days 'copy-paste' international music: 'Today's generation is insecure'

During the interview, when he was asked what has brought him the most joy, Elliot had said it was the little things--like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower or touching his chest--that made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time”. He had said the surgery gave him newfound energy “because it it such a freeing, freeing experience". He had added, “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON