Emilia Pérez's Karla Sofía Gascón issues apology after backlash over offensive tweets: ‘I know this suffering well’

Last week, Karla Sofía Gascón became the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film Emilia Pérez. However, the actor recently faced backlash after her old 'racist' and offensive tweets resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In a statement to Variety, the actor has now issued an apology. Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón issues an apology.

Emilia Pérez star issues apology

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” the Spanish actor said, further adding, “As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life, I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Why is Karla Sofía Gascón facing backlash?

Earlier, some of the Spanish actor’s old tweets resurfaced on X. In a 2020 tweet about Islam, attached to a photo of a Muslim family in a restaurant, including a woman in a burka, the tweet read, "Islam is marvellous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected, they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if they behave. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY," as translated by Variety.

Another post from 2020, shared just days after George Floyd was killed by a police officer, inspiring protests across the US, read, "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug-addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong."

One of her posts about the 2021 Oscars read, "More and more, the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films. I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration, or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

About Karla Sofía Gascón

Gascón is a Spanish actor who started her acting career in the Spanish soap opera El Súper, portraying a flight attendant. She starred in several other shows and films, such as Box 507 and Say I Do, before gaining recognition for her performance in the Spanish hit The Noble Family. She is currently garnering praise for her performance in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez.

Before receiving an Oscar nomination in 2025, Karla became the first transgender woman to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival (an honour she shared with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz) and was the first trans woman nominated for film acting at the Golden Globes.