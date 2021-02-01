First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt in striking costumes
- Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
First images from the Sydney sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, have arrived online. The images showed Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, in striking costumes.
Obtained by Daily Mail, the images showed Thor and Quill/Star Lord, filming a scene. Hemsworth wore blue jeans, a red vest, and long blonde locks. Also spotted was actor Sean Gunn, who appears in the Guardians of the Galaxy films with Pratt, and a double for Karen Gillan's Nebula, suggesting larger Guardians presence in the film.
Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale will appear as the villain, and was recently spotted arriving in Australia.
"I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson said last year, on the sidelines of a press event.
“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” Portman said in a podcast appearance, revealing that her character, Jane Foster, will be seen battling cancer in the film.
Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a February 11, 2022 release date. The Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently kicked off with the premiere of Disney+ series WandaVision.
