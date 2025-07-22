Frank Grillo made chilling comment about death hours before his Delta flight made emergency landing: ‘Just want to…’

Just hours before stepping on a Delta flight out of LAX, Frank Grillo opened up about what has been on his mind lately-his kids, his future, and what he wants to leave behind. “I just want to make sure my boys are set for life. That’s all I think about now,” he told TMZ. It was an honest, no-frills moment. But within the hour, that reflection would hit much harder. Not long after takeoff, the plane’s engine burst into flames midair. Frank Grillo made a chilling comment about his legacy after death, just hours before his Delta flight made an emergency landing(Getty Images)

Also read: What is go-around maneuver? How Delta flight pilot avoided mid-air collision with US B-52 bomber plane

Flames in the sky shake passengers

Grillo was among the 226 passengers and nine crew members aboard Delta Flight 446 headed for New York. Shortly after takeoff, one of the engines caught fire, with flames visible from the cabin. Passengers were shaken. Some grabbed phones. Others just stared, reports TMZ.

Pilots reacted quickly, circling the plane back to LAX. The flight landed safely. By the time it reached the gate, the flames had died down. No one was injured, but it was a close call-and a moment Grillo would not forget anytime soon.

Also read: Trump administration restricts Mexican flights, warns Delta alliance over trade row

Delta's response draws actor’s criticism

After landing, Grillo wasn’t shy about how he felt the situation was handled. He posted a shot of the flaming engine to his Instagram story and called out Delta directly. He also shared that Delta handed out just a $12 food voucher after the ordeal.

"THIS WAS MY FLIGHT TO ATLANTA FRIDAY. THANKFULLY, OUR PILOT GOT US BACK TO LAX SAFELY. HOWEVER …… @DELTA DID LITTLE UPON LANDING TO HELP PASSENGERS AND OFFERED ME A 12-DOLLAR VOUCHER. DISGUSTING CUSTOMER SERVICE. SHAME ON YOU #DELTA,” he wrote, frustrated with what he saw as minimal concern for passengers.

Bottom news caption read, "DELTA FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT LAX AFTER ENGINE CATCHES FIRE."

It was a stark contrast from the calm and serious tone he had earlier that day, talking about purpose and making sure his family was taken care of.

Whether coincidence or not, the whole thing played out like a scene from one of his own films. Only this time, it was real life. A reminder that when someone says they are thinking about their legacy, sometimes the universe answers back fast.

FAQs:

1. Is Frank Grillo a real fighter?

No, Frank Grillo isn’t a professional fighter, but he’s trained in boxing and martial arts for years and often does his own stunts in action films.

2. What happened to Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz?

Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz were married for nearly two decades before separating in 2020. They have two sons together.

3. Why does Frank Grillo enjoy DC more than Marvel?

Grillo has said he prefers DC’s darker, more grounded tone, though he’s worked with Marvel as well. He’s open about liking gritty stories over flashy superhero fare.

4. Who is Frank Grillo in Marvel?

Grillo played Brock Rumlow, also known as Crossbones, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame.