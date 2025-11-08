Frankenstein Twitter reviews: Fans call Guillermo del Toro film one of the year's best, hail Jacob Elordi's performance

Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated adaptation of the classic Mary Shelly novel is out on Netflix. Fans who watched the gothic horror film starring Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi and Christoph Waltz took to their social media accounts to share their reviews, and it is overwhelmingly positive. This image released by Netflix shows Jacob Elordi as The Creature, left, and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, in a scene from "Frankenstein." (Netflix via AP)(AP)

What fans are saying about Frankenstein

One viewer reviewed, “This new adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN stands as a testament to the beauty of life itself and the fraught, complex relationship between a creator and his creation. The film achieves its most significant victory by prioritizing empathy. Rather than presenting the creature as a purely terrifying monster, del Toro and his team have crafted a romantic gothic love story, a characterization that immediately elevated the material above some of the typical standard stories we’ve seen before with this iconic character.”

Another review said, “Omg, what a great movie. Only Guillermo del Toro knows how to make beauty in this way. Every shot, every detail in the movie is so perfect that it takes your breath away. One of the most beautiful movies I've ever seen. #Frankenstein.”

Jacob Elordi's performance as The Creature

Many fans took particular notice of Jacob Elordi's performance of the creature that Victor creates in the story. Fans called Jacob's presence the heart and soul of the film. One said, “jacob elordi’s physicality is so perfectly suited to the role of the creature. the way he embodies innocence, fear, and curiosity, all the while maintaining that hulking stature throughout. once you watch the film, it’s impossible to picture anyone else doing it.”

Another said, “Jacob Elordi Best Supporting Actor For Frankenstein I'm being Dead Serious. What he does in this movie is nothing short of Masterful. Totally Disappears into the role to the point that like Bill Skarsgard in Nosferatu I refuse to believe that was him.”

"I have 45 mins of #Frankenstein left and I feel I can say already that this is the best film of the year and definitely ranks amount the best five of the last several. @RealGDT might be our last truly great artist in a filmmaker and Jacob Elordi is by and far the finest actor or his generation. A true master of the craft. If he doesn’t win an armful of awards for this portrayal, then it will be the biggest surprise of my career. The first Science Fiction tale deserved this level of art and care and it got it!" said another.

The film also stars Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Charles Dance. The film’s official logline reads, “A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation." It is available to watch on Netflix.