Ozzy Osbourne net worth: Black Sabbath singer leaves behind a $220 million empire

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath star and rock icon for more than five decades, died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22, as per the official statement from his family. A trailblazer who redefined heavy metal, Osbourne was more than a musician and famous as a cultural phenomenon. Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath star, died at the age of 76 on Tuesday,(AFP)

His family has urged everyone for "privacy" during this difficult time. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis," read the full statement.

Ozzy Osbourne's net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath built not just a legacy, but a fortune over his long-lasting career. With hit records, sold-out tours, and a wildly popular reality show namely The Osbournes, his estimated net worth stood at $220 million, shared with wife Sharon, his longtime manager and media partner.

From pioneering metal’s darkest corners to reinventing himself for new generations, his success is both artistic and financial.

Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76: All on wife Sharon Osbourne and ex-wife Thelma Riley

Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy

John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne was born in Birmingham in 1948 and grew up in a working-class household. After leaving school at the age of 15, he took on a series of blue-collar jobs, from plumbing apprentice to horn-tuner at a car factory. But it was The Beatles' “She Loves You” that lit a fire in him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Later, it was during the late 1960s, when Osbourne joined forces with Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward to form Black Sabbath, a band that went on to forever change the meaning of heavy metal.

From “Evil Woman” to albums like "Master of Reality" and "Paranoid", Ozzy’s vocals and Sabbath’s dark sound carved a niche that never existed before. However, he did not just stop there, his solo career soared with records like "Blizzard of Ozz". Along the way, he gained recognition: a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the creation of Ozzfest.

Osbourne's last public performance was at the "Back to the Beginning" gig with Black Sabbath in Birmingham on July 5, 2025.

FAQs

What was Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth when he died?

At the time of his death, Ozzy Osbourne’s estimated net worth was around $220 million.

What made Ozzy Osbourne so famous?

Ozzy rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, one of the pioneers of heavy metal.

Did Ozzy Osbourne have any health issues?

Yes, Osbourne had announced that he had been previously diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.