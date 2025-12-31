‘Too old to run, still smart to steal’: George Clooney confirms OG cast’s return for new Ocean’s Eleven heist

More than two decades after Ocean’s Eleven first dazzled audiences with its slick heists and star-studded ensemble, the iconic franchise looks set for a fresh comeback. George Clooney has revealed plans to reunite the original cast, including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle, for a new sequel that explores what happens when the legendary gang tackles high-stakes crime later in life. Rather than a simple nostalgia trip, the film aims to blend humour, clever plotting, and the challenges of ageing, giving fans a chance to see their favourite characters in a whole new light. The new Ocean's Eleven film will focus on aging characters, with production expected to begin in October 2026.

Original cast set to return for new Ocean’s Eleven film

In an interview with Variety, Clooney revealed that he is developing a new Ocean’s Eleven sequel and has already reached out to members of the original cast. However, this time around, the film will not rely purely on nostalgia. Instead, Clooney wants to explore what it means to pull off a high-stakes heist when the characters are no longer young and agile. The idea was inspired by Going in Style, the 1970s comedy about elderly criminals attempting one last job.

According to the report, Clooney has assembled a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Don Cheadle, with the story focusing on an older, wiser version of the famous crew. Locations are currently being scouted, and the team is hopeful of beginning production in October 2026.

“There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something,” Clooney said, adding that the characters have “lost a step” and must find clever ways to work around their limitations.

Clooney's latest work

George Clooney will next appear in In Love, a low-budget drama in which he stars opposite Annette Bening, portraying a man living with Alzheimer’s disease.