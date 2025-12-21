George Clooney’s sister Adelia Zeidler dies at 65 due to cancer, actor says, ‘Amal and I will miss her terribly’

Hollywood star George Clooney’s elder sister, Adelia "Ada" Zeidler, passed away at the age of 65 on Friday, December 19. She had been suffering from cancer for an extended period, as per People. According to her obituary, she died “peacefully, surrounded by the people she loved.” Ada Zeidler was George Clooney's elder sister.(Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home)

Ada breathed her last at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. Her funeral will take place on Monday, December 22.

Who was Ada Zeidler?

People reports that Clooney’s elder sister was born on May 2, 1960, to TV host Nick Clooney and writer Nina Bruce Warren. She got married to a retired Army captain – Norman Zeidler – on March 14, 1987. Her aunt, famous singer Rosemary Clooney, performed at her wedding while her brother George read scripture.

Norman predeceased his wife and passed away in 2004. The couple had two children – son Nicholas and daughter Allison. According to Page Six, Zeidler was an elementary art teacher at the Augusta Independent School and a high school National Merit Scholar.

George Clooney on his sister’s bravery

George Clooney talked about his sister in an exclusive chat with People magazine. “My sister, Ada, was my hero," Clooney said. "She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.”

George Clooney’s bond with his sister

Ada Zeidler was usually away from the spotlight as she tried to maintain a low profile. She did attend the high-profile wedding of her brother to renowned lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014.

While Ada made very few public appearances alongside her brother, he admitted that he shared a deep bond with his sister. “My sister, I’m very close to,” George Clooney had told CBS in 2015.

Ada, too, valued her relationship with George greatly. To safeguard her brother’s privacy, she did not save his number on her phone.

“I wouldn’t want to have it in my phone and then lose my phone,” she said in 2012 in an interview, Page Six reports. “He can phone me, and he does occasionally, but email is more convenient for both of us.”