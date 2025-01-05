Golden Globe Awards 2025: All you need to know, from where to watch to India's chances riding on All We Imagine As Light

Golden Globes 2025: As awards season rolls out in full glory, the first stop is at the Golden Globe Awards. The 82nd edition of the awards ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. All eyes will be on India's All We Imagine As Light, with Payal Kapadia nominated in the Best Director category. Can she win? Here's everything you need to know about the star-studded award ceremony that will be attended by several A-list celebrities. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Can Payal Kapadia win Best Director for All We Imagine As Light? Who’s she up against?) Payal Kapadia scored a historic nomination in the Golden Globes Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 date and time

The 82nd Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5 at 5 PM PT/8 p.m. ET. In India, fans can stream it LIVE on Lionsgate Play on January 6, starting 6:30 AM IST.

Who will host?

The ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser. She is the first woman to solo host the Golden Globe ceremony in the history of the awards show.

After last year's severely panned hosting gig by Jo Koy, Nikki told Variety whether a Taylor Swift joke will be part of her monologue. “Not unless it’s a very favourable way. She was at the Golden Globes last year — I would have loved for her to be in the audience this year. I’m hoping this turns into a gig that I can do multiple times, and I can perform for her, because I’ve watched her so many times,” she said.

Nikki Glaser poses on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton to kick off Hollywood's award season, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 red carpet time

The Golden Globes red carpet promises to be one of the major fashion-events of the year, with the stars showing their best looks for the night. The red carpet live broadcast starts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Who are nominated?

Who will be presenting?

The presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli`i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoe Kravitz.

India's chances at a win

All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia will be in the contention for two awards at the Golden Globe Awards. Kapadia is nominated in the Best Director category against Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker for Anora; Edward Berger for Conclave; Brady Corbet for The Brutalist; and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

The film is also nominated in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category. It will have to beat out Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.