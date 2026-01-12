Golden Globes 2026: How and where to watch the red carpet live? Stream, start time, and more

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are underway with an extensive red carpet bringing in Hollywood's biggest stars live to screens around the world. Olandria Carthen on the red carpet ceremony at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS)

The main awards ceremony, which is set for Sunday, January 11, 2026, will be preceded by the evening's festivities, such as red carpet arrivals.

The official awards ceremony will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

The award function is going to take place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

Red Carpet: Start time, platforms and hosts The golden carpet fashion and star arrivals are the first major draw of the evening, with coverage beginning around 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT.

The live segment, Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026, will air on the E! Network and stream on Peacock for cable and streaming subscribers.

Streaming options for the E! red carpet also include the E! and USA Network apps and websites.

Moreover, throughout the evening, behind-the-scenes photos and brief videos will be posted to the official Golden Globes social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Threads.

Additional red carpet material and interviews are livestreamed by the Associated Press (AP) beginning in the afternoon and are accessible on YouTube and AP News platforms.

Main ceremony: How to watch live Following the red carpet activities, the main Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be available to watch on CBS Live television.

CBS is also accessible through live streaming TV providers like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live (which also offer free trials).

For subscribers, live streaming is available on Paramount+ Premium. Paramount+ Essential users will have access to the event on-demand after it airs.