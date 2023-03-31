Gwyneth Paltrow found not guilty in ski crash case; here's what actor told the man who sued her after jury's verdict

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial has been making headlines. On March 30, a jury in Park City, Utah, found Terry Sanderson '100 percent' at fault for a 2016 skiing accident involving himself and the Hollywood actor and entrepreneur. After the jury found in its verdict that she was not at fault for their ski crash, the actor grabbed attention for what she said to the 76-year-old retired optometrist, who sued her. Also read: Cardi B, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow and more On Thursday, Gwyneth Paltrow won her court battle after a jury decided the actor wasn’t at fault for the 2016 ski crash. (AP)

After Gwyneth Paltrow, who had denied Terry Sanderson's claim that she had skied into him in a countersuit, was told that she could leave the courtroom following the verdict, Gwyneth reportedly got up from her seat, and on her way outside the courtroom, leaned in to whisper something in Terry's ear.

What did Gwyneth tell him? As per a report in E! News, Gwyneth said to Terry as she left the court, "I wish you well." He responded, “Thank you, dear.” Shortly after the jury's verdict, the actor released a statement on her legal victory, in which she thanked the judge and jury for their work. She said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

As per new agency AP, Gwyneth looked to her attorneys with a pursed-lips smile, when the judge read the eight-member jury’s verdict in the Utah courtroom. The jury awarded her $1; however, the attorney fees she asked for in her countersuit were not included in the verdict.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over her collision with Terry Sanderson in Utah's Park City emerged as the biggest celebrity court case since actors and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial last year. Terry's attorneys had sought more than $300,000 in damages. They said the accident caused him to grow distant from friends and family. Meanwhile, Gwyneth’s legal team had attempted to represent Terry as an angry, aging man, who continued to travel internationally after the collision.

(With AP inputs)

