Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Halle Berry recollects when Crime 101 co-star Chris Hemsworth ‘stood up’ for her: ‘He's a stand-up guy’

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Apr 07, 2025 09:35 PM IST

Actor Halle Berry was all praise for Chris Hemsworth in a recent interview while recollecting their time during shoot for Crime 101.

Hollywood star Halle Berry says she will be a fan of Chris Hemsworth for the rest of her life, after the actor "stood" for her during the movie shoot.

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth will be soon seen together in upcoming film Crime 101
Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth will be soon seen together in upcoming film Crime 101

(Also read: Here's why fans are convinced of Halle Berry's return as Storm for Avengers: Doomsday

The Oscar-winning actor recalled working with Hemsworth in their upcoming film Crime 101, which she was promoting it with him at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Berry said he wasn't required to do it, but he stood up for her.

‘I will be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life’

“(He’s) a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman," she said at the event according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“He didn’t have to do it and he did it," she added. Hemsworth previously opened up about his experience of working with Belly in an interview with E! News.

He said he admires the actor but did feel intimidated working with her. “I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing,” he told the outlet.

About Crime 101

Directed by Bart Layton, Crime 101 also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro. Hemsworth portrays a jewel thief in the film with Berry playing an insurance broker.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Halle Berry recollects when Crime 101 co-star Chris Hemsworth ‘stood up’ for her: ‘He's a stand-up guy’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On